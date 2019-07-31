The mask you wear matters, experts say use N95 or P100 masks

MEDFORD, Ore. —As smoke continues to cover large areas of Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties, health officials are reminding the public to use an appropriate mask.
While many online websites sell fashionable masks, officials are asking people to do their homework before purchasing them.
Health officials recommend using an N95 or P100 mask, both are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Using any other mask could give you no protection from dangerous smoke particles.
“If it isn’t NIOSH approved, I don’t know what to say about it,” Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Public Health Officer, said. “Some of the masks I’ve seen are very attractive but when you look at the way they’re attached to the face, it doesn’t look like they’re gonna be a tight fit.”
Dr. Shames recommends minimizing time outdoors when levels are especially bad.
To see a list of NIOSH-approved products and manufactures, click here.
