“The Notebook” actress Gena Rowlands dies at 94

(CNN) – Actress Gena Rowlands has died.

A cause of death was not announced, but Rowlands’ son revealed in June that she had been living with Alzheimer’s for the past five years.

The Oscar-nominated actress was best known for the films she made with her late husband director John Cassavettes.

Some of her most popular roles were in the movies, “A Woman Under the Influence,” “Hope Floats,” and “The Notebook.”

Rowlands was 94 years old.

