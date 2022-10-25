The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band plans to break into Medford

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band got the band back together for a big 2022 season.

The band which is made up of some of the best musicians in the Rogue Valley has a big opening weekend ahead of them.

Kicking things off is their Halloween Concert playing at SOU on October 29th at 3 pm, and for the first time ever the band is breaking into Medford.

Playing the same show on October 30th at North Medford High School at 3 pm.

“Everyone should come in, bring your costumes it’s going to be a fun party, the music is a mixture of fun and spooky. Everyone is welcome, there will be candy and glow-sticks it’s going to be a great time,” said Travis Munoz, a Board Member for The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band.

Munoz says having a show in Medford is a great way to reach out to local high school bands in the area.