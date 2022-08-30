The Rum Creek Fire continues to surge, surpasses 10,000 acre mark

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County continued to grow overnight, reaching almost 11,000 acres Monday.

The fire is 1% contained as of Monday.

Officials say they’ve made good progress in establishing control lines to keep the fire away from structures and homes.

Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency over the weekend to deploy more resources to the fire lines.

And on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of firefighting resources as well.

Firefighters say, so far, three structures were destroyed: two mining structures and one home.

Protecting structures has been a top priority over the last several days.

“On the structure side, that’s our job is to go in and to take a look at how we can protect people’s homes in case of fire progression. If you have a question or a concern, call us we really want to answer your questions. That’s why we’re here to serve this community,” The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Public Information Officer, Sandy Roberts said.

A community meeting regarding the fire is Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 P.M. at North Valley High School in Grants Pass.

The meeting will be on Facebook Live on the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page.

There will be a live and interactive Q&A at the meeting.