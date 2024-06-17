The Village at Medford Center hosting Art and Wine Walk Tuesday night

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Village at Medford Center is hosting an Art and Wine Walk on Tuesday evening.

In partnership with local artists and wineries, the free event, invites community members to enjoy exquisite art and fine wine.

Attendees can stroll through The Village at Medford Center meeting local vendors and artists, sampling wines, and grabbing a bite to eat.

There will also be opportunities to participate in multiple drawings, there will be a bottle drawing plus those who participate in the Selfie Station have the chance to win a $25 gift card to Tap & Vine,

For wine lovers, a signature event glass can be purchased for $20. This serves as a passport to the event and also comes with six tasting tickets to sample a variety of wines.

The Art and Wine Walk runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

