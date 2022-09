ASHLAND, Ore. —You might see a familiar face at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, especially if you’re a fan of NBC’s The Voice.

Season 16 winner, Maelyn Jarmon is performing at the upcoming OSF gala week celebration.

She’s set to take the stage on October 1st.

Since her win, Maelyn has gone on to smash records, soaring to #1 on the billboard emerging artists chart.

