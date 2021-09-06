‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The actor best known for his role as Omar Little on CBS’s “The Wire” has died.
Michael K. Williams was found dead Monday in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn New York.
Investigators say drug paraphernalia was found near his body.
The 54-year-old New York City native most recently appeared in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and the series “F is for Family.”
Williams was next slated to co-star in Sony’s George Foreman biopic.
Williams was a five-time Emmy nominee. He was also the winner of a SAG award for “best ensemble” along with the cast of “Boardwalk Empire.”