The World of Arkai now open in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls has a new family fun center called The World of Arkai.

It is a fantasy based fun center with laser tag, virtual reality escape rooms, beam interactive projection rooms and a snack shop.

John Passmore, owner of the center said he moved to Klamath Falls a year and a half back and couldn’t’ find many activities for his kids in the region.

“The World of Arkai is a fantasy world that I created with my kids, I would tell them stories as they were growing up and we decided it would be lot of fun since there wasn’t a whole lot to do”, said John Passmore, Owner of The World of Arkai.

The business is in its first phase and will open in 3 phases with new and exciting activities every few months.

For more information visit worldofarkai.com

