Theft suspects arrested after pursuit in Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Three people were arrested after a pursuit in Gold Hill.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday night, deputies were told three men in a white Nissan Sentra stole a purse from a vehicle in the area of North River Road and fled toward Gold Hill.

While the sheriff’s office was investigating, there was a similar incident reported on Old Stage Road.

The victim in the second incident followed the suspects’ car, but eventually stopped after the vehicle was seen driving recklessly.

While deputies were speaking with that victim, a third call came in regarding three men who appeared to be looking into vehicles on 5th Avenue in Gold Hill.

The sheriff’s office found the suspects’ car and tried to pull it over, but they were forced to use a PIT maneuver to stop it near MJ Market.

All three suspects, identified as 19-year-old Weston Nicholy Walker of Woodland, Washington, 18-year-old Walter Surbrook of Medford, and 20-year-old Israel James Lofdahl of Rogue River, were arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

JCSO said multiple vehicles were broken into in the Gold Hill area during the trio’s crime spree. If you believe you were victimized, call the sheriff’s office at 541-774-8333.