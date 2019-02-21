Therapy dolls help memory care patients improve their lives

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Rogue Valley organization is providing therapy dolls to Alzheimer patients to improve their lives. The dolls are used to help memory care patients with Alzheimer or Dementia.
According to the group, Team Senior, research shows that doll therapy can be calming to people with the disease.
“They help them feel less agitated, they improve their mood, it gives them something to do and take care of. People who have struggled with Alzheimers and Dementia sometimes don’t talk and they start talking again,” Co-CEO of Team Senior, Jamie Callahan said.
Team Senior is giving away free therapy dolls to anyone in the area who suffers from these diseases, to learn how you can get on or to learn more about the therapy dolls you can call (541) 295-8230 or visit teamsenior.org/doll-therapy.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.