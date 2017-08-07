Thief targets Rogue Valley Humane Society Thrift Store

Grants Pass, Ore. – After a string of burglaries and vandalism over the past year, the Rogue Valley Humane Society’s thrift store shared video evidence with hopes of identifying their latest suspect.
NBC5 News reported in January the thrift store was being vandalized nearly once a month.
The non-profit was constantly making repairs from damage caused by the break-ins.
Director Margaret Varner said money coming into the shop normally goes straight to the animals, but when the building is vandalized, they need the funds for clean-up.
The break-ins continued into the summer. “It’s just an ongoing problem we face, it goes on every weekend practically,” Cindy Angel said.
Recently the store upgraded to a security system. Angel said, “Because honestly it’s really hard to keep them out of the backyard.”
On August 6, the store shared security video of what they call the “Neat Thief.”
They said the thief placed items she didn’t steal neatly aside.
While police have been notified, the thrift store is asking if anyone in the community recognizes the individual on the surveillance video.
If you have any information about this case, call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.