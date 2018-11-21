Thieves get away with purses, credit cards, and vehicles after targeting fitness centers in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.— Medford police say two fitness centers, Planet Fitness on Center Dr., and Superior Fitness on Cardley Ave., were hit by thieves on November 18 and 19.
They say the suspects entered the women’s locker room, broke off the locks on the lockers, took the woman’s purse and car keys, and then took off with the cars.
Since the women’s locker room was the main target, police say they believe at least one of the suspects is a woman.
According to police, both cars that were stolen were Subarus, but police are unsure if it is a coincidence or not.
One car has been found, the other, a tan 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is still missing.
They’re asking women to take extra precaution with their lockers and also suggest you leave your belongings at home and keep your car keys close to you while working out.
