Thieves use tractor in Hillsboro ATM heist

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A pair of suspects are being sought in connection with an ATM heist in Hillsboro.
According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, police responded to reports of a tractor driving through a Wells Fargo ATM at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
After the incident, the driver of the tractor met up with someone waiting nearby in a U-Haul van. The pair left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police tried to chase down the van, but they ended the pursuit to keep the public safe.
The suspects remain on the loose.