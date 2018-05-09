Those aren’t kittens

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBCNC) – A San Antonio family thought they were rescuing some adorable kittens from an alley, but they soon found out the hard way they were actually bobcats.
The family took in the kitties Saturday not realizing they were actually bobcat cubs. The rescuers fed them milk from bottles.
The bobcats tore apart the bottles and bit the caretakers, who quickly realized something wasn’t right.
They called animal control and the cats were taken away by a wildlife rescue group.
Experts say bobcat kittens differentiate from domestic house cats by their black-tipped ears and should stay in the wild if they are encountered.
The bobcats are now orphaned but workers are hoping to find their mother so she can be reunited with her kittens.