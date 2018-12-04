Thousands brave cold to honor George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Thousands braved the cold in Washington, D.C. Tuesday as they waited in line to pay last respects to President George H.W. Bush.
Many waited for more than an hour to view the late president’s flag-draped casket in the Capitol rotunda.
Among those visiting, Tuesday was former Senator Bob Dole, who was helped from his wheelchair so he could stand for one final salute to his longtime friend.
On Wednesday leaders from around the world will join President Trump and the four living former presidents to pay their respects during a state funeral.
The final goodbye to President Bush will come at a private family funeral Thursday in his adopted hometown of Houston.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Pg929T