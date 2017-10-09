Thousands evacuated due to N. California fires

Santa Rosa, Calif. (KNTV) – Residents in northern California are beginning to see first-hand the devastation left behind by wildfires–some describing it as apocalyptic.
A glimpse of the aftermath of wildfires in Santa Rosa shows dozens of homes, vehicles and other structures destroyed.
Officials say about 14 wildfires have destroyed some 1,500 homes in at least eight counties–including Sonoma, Napa and Yuba Counties.
At least one person has died and two people suffered serious injuries as a result of one of the fires that ignited in Mendocino County.
Overall, some 20,000 people have been evacuated.
California Governor Jerry Brown has issued a state of emergency.
For some residents, seeing the destruction of their homes is too much to bear. Cheri Sharp’s, house was destroyed. “I’ve lived here for 26 years,” she said. “Raised my kids here. All our pictures are gone. Everything, everything is gone. We got a fire pit. It’s pretty awful. But we’re all healthy and safe and we have to try and be grateful for that. But it’s pretty awful.”
Resident Dave Rollans said, “I mean this is like apocalyptic it seems. This is so out of the norm. Like I’m from southern California and everything is dry out there and I’m used to fires… but I’ve never seen anything like this in an urban area.”
The cause of the fires is still under investigation.