Thousands evacuated, hundreds of homes lost in Colorado fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency as multiple grass fires burn in Boulder County.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for thousands of people in the towns of Louisville and Superior.

The National Weather Service called the situation in those areas “life-threatening.”

High winds are helping fuel the flames.

Wind gusts have reached hurricane strength in some cases, with the national weather service clocking one gust at 110 miles per hour.

One area hospital confirmed that it has six patients from one of the fires.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at least 500 homes were lost in the fires.