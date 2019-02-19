Home
Thousands fighting for educational backing in Salem

SALEM, Ore.— Teachers, students and families from all over Oregon gathered in Salem today at the capital to fight for more funding.

The Oregon Education Association put on the March for our Students to demand smaller classroom sizes, more funding and more staff.

Over 4,000 people were in attendance to talk to lawmakers about what needs to change in the education system in Oregon.

“We did it to come together with teachers from across the state in solidarity for each other and for our students because it’s an important thing to do,” Kimberly Beggs, a 5th-grade teacher at Allen Dale Elementary.

Supporters came wearing red with slogans like “Don’t make me use my teacher voice” and “I stand with students.”

The march lasted for two hours and Beggs said she feel hopeful there will be a good outcome from this.

