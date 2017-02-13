Home
Thousands forced to evacuate near Oroville Dam after spillway failure

Thousands forced to evacuate near Oroville Dam after spillway failure

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Oroville, Calif. — Thousands of residents near the Oroville Dam in California have been told to evacuate the area.

The mandatory order comes after water resource officials deemed the emergency spillway for Lake Oroville close to failure.

The spillway had been put into use for the first time in the Oake Oroville dam’s 48-year history after a hole caused by erosion was found in the dam’s main spillway. Officials say the lake was at full capacity after a wet winter in Northern California.

The Department of Water Resources says they have increased water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second — the spillway capacity is 210-thousand CFS.

Officials say failure of the structure would result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville into the downstream rivers.

More than 16,000 residents live in Oroville and most are being asked to evacuate south, east, and west of the dam. The dam structure itself is not at risk.

Natalie Weber
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics