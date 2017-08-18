Thousands gather in central Oregon for eclipse festival

Prineville, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – One Oregon city can’t quite eclipse the traffic back-up as thousands of vehicles drive through it.
Officials in Prineville expect about 10,000 vehicles to roll through town as people head towards their destinations to take in Monday’s total solar eclipse.
This includes the Symbiosis Gathering, a five-day music festival that runs through Monday.
Drone video shows the traffic gridlock that was reportedly backed up for 30 miles.
The long back-up led police to shut down the highway and reroute traffic.
Rows of cars slogged through the rural roads, several of which were delayed 30 minutes throughout both days.
Some gas stations along the route even reported running low on gas and snacks as drivers refueled when possible.