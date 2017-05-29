Thousands in town for Rogue Memorial Challenge

Medford, Ore., — Thousands of people from across the west are in the Rogue Valley tonight for the Rogue Memorial Challenge.
It’s the fifth annual soccer tournament at the U.S. Cellular Park in Medford, and it’s the biggest year yet.
More than 160 teams are registered – some from as far away as far as southern Nevada.
This year, the scheduling of games made it easier for those from out of town to explore the Rogue Valley.
“It’s great for the hotels and for the local businesses as well as the local restaurant tours. And so I think it’s a really meaningful tournament for everyone here in Southern Oregon.” said Jeff Thomas, President of the Rogue Valley Timbers.
The tournament has raised 60-thousand dollars in scholarship money.
That money will go towards kids of all ages who can’t afford to play soccer.
The tournament continues through tomorrow afternoon.