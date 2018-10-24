Thousands join search for Jayme Closs

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (KARE) – More than a week into the search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and 2,000 volunteers went on a citywide search for clues.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said that it was assessing the items found by the search groups.
“None of the items collected, thus far, appear to be connected to the disappearance,” they said in a release.
Volunteers were organized into small groups with a police officer looking for any clues. Police told people to look for guns, cell phones, clothes, or any other evidence that could be related to the case.
Read more: https://kare11.tv/2yvWW6G