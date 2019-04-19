Home
Thousands of free trees available for Earth Day

Thousands of free trees available for Earth Day

Local News Regional Top Stories

Central Point, Ore — Tomorrow is Earth Day and if you’re interested in testing out your “green thumb”, the Grange Co-op is giving away free trees.

Every year Grange Co-op locations throughout the Northwest give out free trees to customers along with advice on helping the plants thrive.

This year they expect to hand out over 17,000 trees.

“It’s our way of supporting Earth Day, being a part of the community and helping it become a better place to live,” said Richard Wallace, General Manager in Central Point.

There will be a variety of trees up for grabs including Red Maple, Japanese Maple, Eastern Red Bud and Russian Dogwood.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »