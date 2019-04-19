Thousands of free trees available for Earth Day

Central Point, Ore — Tomorrow is Earth Day and if you’re interested in testing out your “green thumb”, the Grange Co-op is giving away free trees.
Every year Grange Co-op locations throughout the Northwest give out free trees to customers along with advice on helping the plants thrive.
This year they expect to hand out over 17,000 trees.
“It’s our way of supporting Earth Day, being a part of the community and helping it become a better place to live,” said Richard Wallace, General Manager in Central Point.
There will be a variety of trees up for grabs including Red Maple, Japanese Maple, Eastern Red Bud and Russian Dogwood.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.