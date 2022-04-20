Thousands of gallons of oil spilled in Medford fuel depot fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality released an update about the environmental cleanup after a petroleum fire in Medford.

On the night of Tuesday, April 12, multiple fire crews from across the Rogue Valley responded to a fuel depot fire at Pacific Pride on South Central Avenue in Medford.

The fire went on to destroy four buildings housing several businesses nearby.

The DEQ said more than 20,000 gallons of various petroleum products were spilled. Most of the product leaked was oil used for lubrication. It’s unclear how many gallons drained into Bear Creek, a tributary of the Rogue River.

A week after the spill, cleanup crews reportedly saw decreasing levels of sheen and small amounts of emulsified oil.

Several Canada geese and mallard ducks have been found covered in oil, so the International Bird Rescue organization has been brought in to help. Anyone who finds wildlife impacted by the spill is encouraged to call trained wildlife rehabilitation experts at 707-689-3944.