Thousands of illegal marijuana plants found east of Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served another search warrant for a marijuana grow site, this time east of Medford.

After a nine-month investigation police said they found nearly 17,000 illegal cannabis plants in 87 greenhouses at the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road.

Jackson County code enforcement issued $180,000 in fines to the 5.5 acre grow.

Watermasters were also on scene and say they found two illegal wells and an illegal pond.

They estimated the grow consumed over a million gallons of water in just the last 40 days, illegally. That’s 25,000 gallons per day.

Police say charges are pending per the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.