Thousands of illegal marijuana plants found outside of White City

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Several local agencies worked together to serve an illegal marijuana search warrant near White City.

On Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of East Antelope Road in Jackson County.

There, police say they found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants across 10 greenhouses

Over 200 pounds of processed marijuana, eight firearms, body armor, and more than $10,000 were reportedly seized.

On top of that, the property owner was fined $66,000 by Jackson County Code Enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.