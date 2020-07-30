Home
Thousands of masks to be given to local agriculture workers

News

Jackson county is distributing personal protection equipment, or PPE, to agricultural workers in the area.

The county’s emergency operations center says it’s received close to 100,000 masks along with bottles of hand sanitizer, goggles and face shields earlier in the pandemic.

The EOC is giving these supplies to agricultural companies at the Jackson County Expo for the remainder of the week.

It says over 3,000 masks were handed out earlier today.

