Thousands of Pacific Power customers left in the dark

Medford, Ore. – Large scale power outages are scattered throughout Oregon due to weather-related issues, according to Pacific Power.
As of 10:09 Friday morning, approximately 41,556 Oregon customers are without power. That number was down from over 90,000.
Pacific Power said they have received multiple reports of trees on power lanes and lines down.
Crews are working to restore power “as quickly as possible.”
Pacific Power reminds the public to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous.
For updates, visit https://www.pacificpower.net/ed/po/ooi.html