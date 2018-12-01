Thousands of residents may need to find a new doctor or Medicare insurance plan

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you’re a Jackson County resident enrolled in the Health Net Med-Advantage program, you may need to enroll in another Medicare insurance plan to keep your current doctor.
That’s after Primecare announced Thursday that it’s ending its contract with Health Net Med-Advantage at the end of the year.
Many are now scrambling to find another Medicare insurance plan or a new doctor, after the short notice.
“The clock is ticking… and you just wonder how many other people in this town do not know about this,” said Ron Adams, Ashland resident.
Adams just found out his Medicare insurance plan will no longer be accepted by his doctors office.
“It just seemed implausible that they wouldn’t have notified me,” he said.
The 69-year-old is one of around 9,000 Jackson County residents enrolled in the Health Net Med-Advantage program.
That’s after Medford company Primecare announced they will no longer be contracting with Health Net Med-Advantage. Now, the patients of the more than 500 local physicians who work with Primecare, like Adams, are left with two options: either drop Health Net Med-Advantage or pay more.
“I like to take time to shop and make decisions… and not feel pressured,” Adams said.
Primecare CEO, Mike Bond, says after Health Net was bought by Centene Corporation earlier this year, their operating systems just weren’t compatible.
“Our staff here and the staff of Health Net of Oregon have worked very hard for the entire year to try and make the relationship work and we simply have been unable to do so,” said Bond.
With the December 7th medicare deadline a week away, Adams was scrambling to enroll in a new plan until he discovered medicare is offering a new enrollment period from January through March.
That, providing a little comfort in what’s been a stressful couple days.
“It’s just kind of disturbing to me and I think it’s going to be disturbing and causes some concern and some anxiety,” said Adams.
If you are one of the thousands of Jackson County residents affected, there are ways to get more information about this and explore your options.
Contact SHIBA at this link for more information.
