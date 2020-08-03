Thousands of residents remain under fire evacuation orders in southern CA

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Around 8,000 southern California residents remain under evacuation orders Monday morning, as a fire continues to burn out of control.
It’s being called the Apple Fire and it’s burned more than 26,000 acres. It’s also damaged and destroyed several buildings and homes. Firefighters say the hot and dry conditions and steep hillside are making the fire hard to control.
As of Monday morning, the fire was 5% contained. Firefighters say the cause is still under investigation.
The fire started Friday in Riverside County and spread to San Bernardino County.
