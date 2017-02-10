Crater Lake, Ore.- Thousands of rounds of rifle and pistol caliber ammunition was stolen from Crater Lake National Park.
Special agents with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch and park rangers are investigating the theft. According to park workers, the ammunition was taken from a locked building in the headquarters at Crater Lake. The ammunition was part of the park’s law enforcement program.
Investigators are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
If you have any information, you can contact the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.