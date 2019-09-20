Thousands participate in worldwide climate strike

(NBC) – Around the world Friday, people took to the streets in protest. It is called the “Global Climate Strike Movement.”
Hundreds of thousands of people across the globe skipped school and work to urge their lawmakers to take action to combat climate change.
High school sophomore Serena Worley said, “We no longer have time. The poles are melting the seas are rising. The world is heating up and quickly becoming less and less livable.”
In cities across the U.S. and around the world, people walked out of school and work, striking to draw attention to climate change and pressuring elected leaders and businesses to take action to fight it.
“We’re making sure that Congress, not just here but governments all over world, are made well aware that we have a ticking time bomb,” one protester said.
The strike was led by young people, children concerned about what a warming planet will mean for their futures.
They were inspired by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg who has become a leader and a symbol in the fight against climate change. She started by protesting alone outside her country’s parliament. Now, she’s lobbying elected leaders at the highest levels.
Climate change activists are finding their voice and strength in numbers hoping their message will be heard before it’s too late.
“The climate crisis is not in the future,” Worley said. “It is right now.”
Next week, world leaders will gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Action Summit. More protests are expected then. Greta Thunberg is scheduled to speak at the event.