Three alarm fire destroys a home and RV

Medford, Ore. – Medford fire-rescue got the first call around 4 p-m. An RV on Bowmont Circle was up in flames, and it was spreading to a home.

When crews got there, the home was up in flames and smoke could be seen over the valley for miles.

Neighbors say when they walked out and saw the flames, they knew it was time to get out.

“My granddaughters were there and saw the fire ignite and then they got the dogs out and left,” said next door neighbor, Tim Dufour.

Dufour says crews were quick to save what they could.

“I think they did a pretty good job wetting our yard down and such, so I think we’re okay it doesn’t look like there’s anything going on there,”he said.

But the fire spread to at least two other nearby homes. Thankfully everyone got out okay though the clean up is only beginning. In the meantime, families affected are getting some support from the local Domino’s, who’s employees saw what happened and wanted to help.

“It’s a really bad situation to be in… So we like to help people when we can.”

Domino’s dropped off free meal coupons for the families who were not going to be able to return home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the family told first responders they first spotted flames near a fence behind their RV.

The multi-family fire affected six adults. The Red Cross has reached out and is helping the families with basic needs including temporary housing, food and health services.

