Three arrested after pursuit through Medford

Medford, Ore. – Police arrested three people who are suspected of stealing an SUV from a Medford home.
Medford Police said the BMW SUV was stolen from a home on Moon Terrace.
On Wednesday at around 3:00 p.m., a MPD officer spotted the stolen BMW near the Medford Center.
Police said the vehicle eluded the officer and fled east on McAndrews. Another officer was able to intercept the vehicle and throw down spike strips on the road just as the suspect vehicle flew by.
The driver and passengers jumped out of the vehicle on LaRue Drive near Willow Glen. Three people ran but officers were able to track them down.
Police arrested 34-year-old William Jack Cox, 30-year-old Allen James Carnley and 23-year-old Dakota Breeze Garza.
The three suspects were booked on various charges relating to the burglary and pursuit. Police said several stolen items were recovered as well.
MPD said there have been 94 vehicles stolen over the last 70 days.