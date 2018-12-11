Three arrested at suspected drug house in Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. – Three people were arrested after police searched a property north of Grants Pass.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said they suspected heroin was being dealt out of a Carton Way address, near the Grants Pass Airport.
On December 7, police served a search warrant at the property. They found seven firearms, a large quantity of heroin, cash, and other materials related to illegal drugs.
The Department of Human Service’s Child Welfare Division took protective custody of two children, ages 10 and 12.
38-year-old Loren Wayne Millsap was arrested on numerous charges, including delivery and possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Police said 37-year-old Brent Ryan Howard was also arrested at the property. He was booked into the Josephine County Jail for five counts of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Megan Marie Thomas, 26, was arrested for failing to appear in court for previous felony charges.