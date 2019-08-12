Three arrested during rural property sweep in Jackson County

PROSPECT, Ore. – While checking for illegal campfires near Prospect, deputies arrested three people who had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, they sent out a “special detail” of deputies targeting illegal campfires started by transients.
Deputies eventually located two camps in the woods near Pearsony Falls, a location consistent with citizen complaints.
At the first camp, investigators found 58-year-old Lawrence Carl Hunsley. He had a felony warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Two people were found at the second camp. They were identified as 18-year-old Brycen Dennis Scofield and 26-year-old Erin Robin Abbey. They were both wanted for probation violations.
According to JCSO, Scofield resisted arrest and had to be Tased for deputies to take him into custody. Abbey didn’t resist.
All three individuals were located on private property, so trespass notices were issued and they were all ordered to not return.
Anyone with concerns about problems in rural areas of Jackson County are encouraged to call 541-776-7206. Information will be passed along to the special problem solving team who meets with rural communities to find solutions.