Three arrested in connection to two illegal grow sites in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested in connection to two separate search warrants executed at illegal marijuana grows in Josephine County earlier this week.

During the first raid, in the 800 block of Greenview Road in Cave Junction, officers found over 3,100 marijuana plants, 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana, three guns, and a large amount of cash.

28-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez-De La Paz and 48-year-old Julio Rodriguez-Cardinas were arrested Wednesday and are facing several drug related charges.

The second search warrant was executed at a property in the 300 block of Clear Creek Road in Selma on Thursday.

During that search, police seized and destroyed over 1,400 marijuana plants. Additionally officers found two guns and a large amount of cash.

51-year-old Rainy Jeanne Gauvain was arrested and faces drug related charges. She is still in the Josephine County Jail.

There were also several code violations found during both raids which could result in forfeiture of the properties.

During the raid on Clear Creek Road, investigators discovered another illegal grow site nearby on Pine Tree Way. An authorized search of that property turned up almost 600 marijuana plants. No arrests were made, but police are aware of the person responsible and charges will be referred to the DA.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.