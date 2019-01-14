Three arrested in connection with Grants Pass burglary

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three people were arrested in connection with a burglary investigation in Josephine County.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 11, several firearms were stolen from a home in the 900 block of Fruitdale Drive.
On January 13, police identified possible suspects and the location of where the stolen guns were being kept.
Grants Pass SWAT officers searched an apartment on Southwest Bridge Street on Monday morning. Several firearms and other items belonging to the victim were found at the location.
Police arrested 37-year-old Matthew C. Bosse and 28-year-old Carissa Tillet at the apartment. New information led investigators to another location where they found and arrested 42-year-old Crystal Long-Peterson.