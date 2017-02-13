Three arrested in Grants Pass during drug trafficking investigation

Grants Pass, Ore. – Three people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges during a Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE) investigation.
According to Grants Pass police, the arrests were the result of a nearly 2-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was supplying meth to mid-level and street-level dealers in Josephine County.
Detectives said the suspects were arrested on February 7 at residences in the 900 block of S.E. “N” Street and the 500 block of N.W. Dimmick Street in Grants Pass.
Police said RADE officers seized over 2-and-a-half pounds of meth, 11 firearms, a small amount of cocaine and several thousand dollars.
Officers identified the arrestees as 47-year-old Jesse Christopher Macy, 26-year-old David Christopher Macy and 41-year-old Jodi Tannehill.
Jesse Macy was charged with unlawful delivery, possession and manufacture of methamphetamine.
David Macy was charged with unlawful delivery, possession and manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and child neglect.
Tennehil was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives said more people are expected to be charged as part this ongoing investigation.