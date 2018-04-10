Three bald eagles killed south of Albany

TANGENT, Ore. The Wildlife Division of Oregon State Police is investigating the deaths of three bald eagles south of Albany.
According to OSP, the eagles were found dead on March 16th in the Tangent, Oregon area.
A trooper found gunshot wounds on each eagle. Metal fragments were found during x-rays of the eagles.
OSP said the eagles were likely killed shortly before they were found.
No suspects have been identified in the case.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP Senior Trooper Jim Andrew through the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or email at [email protected]. Tipsters can remain anonymous.