Three charged in connection with vehicle theft at Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three people are accused of stealing a vehicle in Medford and later crashing it in Eagle Point.
On the night of January 5, a person was standing near his idling 1999 Honda Civic in Rogue Valley Mall’s upper parking lot. Just before 7:27 p.m., Cheyenne Cortez reportedly asked the victim for a hug, which the victim accepted. However, police say Cheyenne pushed the victim to the ground and got into the victim’s Honda along with Tiffani M. Cortez and Alfred L. Walker.
According to Medford police, the vehicle was found about 15 minutes later crashed at Alta Vista Road and Bigham-Brown Road in Eagle Point. All three suspects were still at the scene with various injuries. They were all taken to the hospital.
MPD said the suspects were cited for robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Because of their injuries, they were not able to be booked into the Jackson County Jail.