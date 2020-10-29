Home
Three dead after Zeta sweeps across the South

(NBC News)  The remnants of Hurricane Zeta pushing through the southeast Thursday, leaving a path of destruction behind.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

“It appears that the most catastrophic damage is in Grand Isle area,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said after a Coast Guard aerial survey of the strike zone.

The barrier island took the brunt of the record-breaking 11th storm to make landfall this season.

Wind damage left millions across several states without power.

At least three deaths have been blamed on the storm.

