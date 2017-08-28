Three firefighters injured in crash

Rogue River-Sisikiyou National Forest, Ore. – Three firefighters assigned to the Miller Complex were injured when their engine rolled off a U.S. Forest Service Road.
According to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, one firefighter was seriously injured and two others received minor injuries in the crash.
Officials said the incident is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team took over Miller Complex suppression efforts on August 25.
The USFS said the team has the “increased ability to address this large incident.”
So far, 550 fire personnel have been assigned to help fight the Miller Complex fires, which have burned an estimated at 9,620 acres as of Monday morning.
The multiple fires burning 17 miles east of Cave Junction started when a thunderstorm rolled over the area on August 14.
The USFS said precautionary Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:
- Palmer Creek Road at Upper Applegate Road to the 1090/1095 split
- West of Upper Applegate Road and east of Applegate River from Palmer Creek Road to Jackson Campground (11,000 block)
- Boulder City at 11425 Upper Applegate Road
- Carberry Creek Road at Applegate Road to Steamboat Ranch
- Joe Bar area
For the latest information about this incident, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5514/#