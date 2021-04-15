Three fires reported in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three fires that started in Josephine County are now under control.
On April 14, firefighters responded to the Tarter Gulch Fire about nine miles from Cave Junction. The fire was located in a timber harvest that was recently replanted, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
By 6:25 p.m., the Tarter Gulch Fire was completely lined at 20 acres in size. However, this wasn’t the only fire Josephine County crews dealt with that day.
ODF said the Goldbrook Fire and the Azalea Fire burned a total of two acres seven miles northeast of Grants Pass. As of Wednesday night, the Goldbrook Fire was completely lined with ongoing mop-up efforts and the Azalea Fire was completely contained.