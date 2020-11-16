Three G.P. women arrested for assault

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three women were arrested in connection with an alleged assault that happened Sunday night in Grants Pass.
Just before 7:00 a.m. on November 15, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety received a call about a 19-year-old woman who was being treated at the hospital for a serious head injury.
According to GPDPS, the woman was reportedly assaulted at an address in the 900 block of Northeast “D” Street.
Eventually, Yasmine McGinnis, Zahira Azamar, and Morgan Riley were identified as suspects. All three women are 23-year-old Grants Pass residents, according to police.
After interviews with police, McGinnis and Azamar were lodged in the Josephine County Jail for second-degree assault. Riley later turned herself in and was lodged on the same charge as McGinnis and Azamar.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6342.