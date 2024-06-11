Three injured after bull jumps fence at the Sisters Rodeo

SISTERS, Ore. – A bull-riding event in Sister left three people injured on Saturday night when a bull jumped the fence.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the 84th Sisters Rodeo, a popular event that draws many of the nation’s top cowboys and thousands of spectators.

The bull escaped from the rodeo arena, striking and injuring three people while it ran through the rodeo grounds.

The bull was eventually captured and taken home later Saturday night.

Rodeo officials say all of the injured attendees have returned home after being treated at the hospital.

