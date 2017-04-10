Three killed in apparent murder-suicide at a San Bernardino elementary

San Bernardino, Calif. – Three people were killed following a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school, officials said.
According to an NBC Los Angeles, a North Park Elementary School teacher and student are dead, along with the suspected gunman. One other student is in stable condition at the hospital.
8-year-old Jonathan Martinez was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The teacher was identified as 53-year-old Karen Smith. The shooter was identified as Smith’s husband, 53-year-old Riverside resident Cedric Charles Anderson, according to police.
Martinez and two other children were struck by gunfire behind Smith in the apparent murder-suicide shooting.
The shooting may have stemmed from a domestic violence dispute. Officers do not believe the children were targeted by the shooter.