Three Klamath Falls police vehicles damaged in crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Three police vehicles were damaged while officers were responding to a crash along Highway 97 in Klamath County.
Oregon State Police said on the morning of December 12, three Klamath Falls Police Department vehicles and one Klamath County Fire District 1 fire engine were parked on the west side of Highway 97 near Dan O’Brien Way. They were reportedly there responding to a collision between a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV.
At about 8:43 a.m., two other commercial motor vehicles were passing through the crash scene when one of them hit a patrol car and the fire engine. The other proceeded to hit all three patrol vehicles and the fire engine.
The first commercial motor vehicle didn’t stop and continued southbound. The second remained at the scene.
OSP said the first vehicle hasn’t been found.
Further information regarding damage and potential injuries was not provided by OSP.