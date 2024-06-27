Three local non-profits receiving $300K for trail restoration projects

MEDFORD, Ore. – Siskiyou Mountain Club, Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association and Siskiyou Uplands Trail Association are receiving a total of $300,000 to help restore trails in and around southwest Oregon.

The grants are coming from the Recreational Trails program which is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through fuel tax.

Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association President Ryan Hawk says they’re excited to modify an existing trail which will hopefully draw more community members to get outdoors.

“It’s the Bull Gap Trail and it’s a forest road that we are planning to converting into a really fun, really great draw for recreation, and for mountain biking. It’s on the side of Mt. Ashland. The community has really been asking for this for a long time and is really excited about it,” said Hawk.

Rogue Valley Mountain Biking Association is still seeking funds. The non-profit plans to break ground in spring of 2025.

