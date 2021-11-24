Three men convicted in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jurors in the Ahmaud Arbery case reached a verdict Wednesday.

They heard more than two weeks of testimony and arguments in the 2020 killing of an unarmed Black jogger near Brunswick, Georgia.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael along with William Bryan, stood trial in the death of Arbery.

The men tried to stop Arbery and question him after they spotted him running through their neighborhood. A struggle ensued when they tried to detain Arbery, punches were thrown and Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery as Arbery grabbed for McMichael’s shotgun.

The defense claimed they were trying to enact a legal citizen’s arrest. The prosecution said the three men were the aggressors in the encounter.

On Wednesday, the jury found Travis McMichael guilty on all counts. The charges included murder, assault, and false imprisonment.

Greg McMichael was found guilty on the same charges with the exception of “malice murder.”

Bryan, who recorded video of the shooting, was found not guilty of malice murder and aggravated assault. However, he was found guilty of murder, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.